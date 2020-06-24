Our hot dogs in the parking lot were a lot of fun and we plan to do it again. Watch this column for our next "Hot Dog Day."
The Senior Center will once again be participating in the sign up of seniors for the Farmer's Market Nutrition Program Vouchers. Through this program you will receive 10 $5 vouchers ($50.00) to use at local Farmer's Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs or honey. The last day to apply is Monday from 9 a.m. to noon. Please bring proof of income, photo ID and proof of residency to the Senior Center. Gross income to qualify at this time is $1,926 monthly for one person.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. Last week’s helpers were from Church of Christ. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/
