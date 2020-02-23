Strafford Care Center will be here today (Wednesday) at 11 a.m. to check our blood pressure.
The University of Missouri will have a program on fruits and veggies at 11 a.m. today.
Upcoming lunchtime entertainment includes the Hoot ’n’ Holler Comedy Show on Thursday, Earney Smith on Friday and Wayne Cooper on Feb. 27.
The menu for the week of Feb. 19-26 is as follows:
Feb. 19 – Herb-seasoned chicken
Feb. 20 – Ham and beans
Feb. 21 – Beef Stroganoff
Feb. 24 – Pepper steak
Feb. 25 – Taco salad
Feb. 26 – Alpine chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Temple Baptist Church who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of the Retired Teachers are delivering meals. Next week members of Faith Southern Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We will be holding a rummage sale in March. If you are cleaning out your closets, please remember us — but please do not bring anything by the center until after March 1.
Mark your calendars: April 30 will be our ninth-annual Webster County Senior Resource Fair, brought to you by Seymour Bank, Sho-Me Power and SeniorAge/Marshfield Senior Center. More information will follow closer to the date, but you will want to plan now to attend.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizens Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
