Thank you, Seymour Bank, for sponsoring our lunch today!
The Hoot ’n’ Holler Comedy Show will perform for us during lunch on Thursday, Oct. 10. Come enjoy our lunchtime entertainment.
The Webster County Health Unit is presenting a Mental Health Awareness program at the Senior Center 6-8 p.m. Thursday. There will be guest speakers, a panel discussion and vendor booths. The event is free, and the public is invited. Please make plans to attend.
Our next Alzheimer’s Support Group will meet on Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Medicare open enrollment begins in October, and we are here to help you navigate. We will have a Medicare specialist here Nov. 6 and 20 from 9 a.m. until noon. Call the center today for an appointment.
We want to thank the Marshfield Area Community Foundation for the $1,000 grant for a warming/proofing oven. We also want to thank Central Bank for the $500 donation towards the warmer/proofer. That leaves us with only $775.00 to go towards the purchase. We are looking for matching funds to complete the purchase. If you want to be part of this wonderful opportunity, please send your check to the Marshfield Senior Center, PO Box 305, Marshfield, and put “oven” in the memo line. The Senior Center is a 501(c )3 organization. Thank you, Marshfield!
The menu for the week of Oct. 9- 16 is as follows:
Oct. 9 – Barbecued chicken
Oct. 10 – Spaghetti with meat sauce
Oct. 11 – Meatloaf
Oct. 14 – Closed for Columbus Day
Oct. 15 – Smothered steak
Oct. 16 – Chicken Cordon Bleu with Dijon sauce
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank-sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of the Retired Teachers Association who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Faith Southern Baptist Church are delivering meals. Next week employees of Arvest Bank will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
The Senior Center will be closed on Monday in honor of Columbus Day. No meals will be served or delivered.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
