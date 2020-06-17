Come to the Senior Center this Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. We are having a "Cookout in the Parking Lot." We will be serving hot dogs, chips and a bottle of water in our parking lot. Come one, come all, and let’s celebrate "Almost Summer" safely in the fresh air.
Governor Parsons has opened up the state — with the exception of seniors! We should know something this week, so be sure to watch the Marshfield Mail for an update on our reopening. We are as anxious as you are.
The Senior Center will once again be participating in the sign up of seniors for the Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Vouchers. Through this program you will receive 10 $5 vouchers ($50) to use at local Farmers' Markets to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs or honey. To apply, please bring proof of income, residency and ID to the Senior Center on Monday, June 22 or June 29 from 9 a.m. to noon. Gross income to qualify at this time is $1,926 monthly for one person.
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. Last week’s helpers were from Evangelical Methodist. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
