Marshfield Clinic Pharmacy will be at the Senior Center beginning at 11 a.m. to give us our flu shots. Please bring in your insurance card and let us help you get this important health benefit taken care of.
Stress Busters classes began on Monday, Sept. 7, at 1 p.m. at Webco Manor. These are evidence-based classes to help the caregivers of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s cope with the stresses of daily life. Please call the senior center, 859-3555, to register today. We will have respite care available for your loved one if you should need it.
Medicare Open Enrollment begins in October, and we are here to help you navigate. We will have a Medicare specialist here on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. until noon to help you; just call the center for an appointment today. If you miss this date, she will return on Nov. 2 and Nov. 20.
We are holding Spanish classes on Thursday evenings in the lower level of the Senior Center from 5 to 5:30 p.m. If you want to learn, improve or just brush up on your Spanish, please join us.
The menu for the week of Oct. 2-9 is as follows:
Oct. 2 – Alpine chicken
Oct. 3 – Beef brisket
Oct. 4 – Baked pollack
Oct. 7 – Asian beef over rice
Oct. 8 – Chicken-fried steak
Oct. 9 – Barbecued chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not part of our lunch program; it is provided as a courtesy by our Senior Center Board, and we rely on your donations to make it possible. Please be generous. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Temple Baptist Church, who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of the Retired Teachers Association are delivering meals. Next week members of Faith Southern Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
We have volunteer opportunities at the Senior Center: center hospitality, kitchen volunteers and more. Call or stop by today to learn more about this fun and rewarding opportunity.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMO/.
