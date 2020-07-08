There is still time to sign up for the Farmer's Market vouchers. The next day will be Monday from 9 a.m. until noon, but you can sign up any time if you call ahead. This is $50 worth of vouchers to spend at the Farmer’s Market for fresh fruit, vegetables, herbs and honey. Please bring proof of ID, income and residency to apply.
We are beginning our nail care clinics again. Please call the Center, 859-3555, for an appointment. To participate, you must follow these guidelines:
1. Masks must be worn at all times
2. One person in the Center at a time
3. Sanitize your hands on entry
4. Have your temperature taken before entering
5. Do not come if you are ill, please
We continue to provide frozen meals to seniors 60 years of age and over. Please drop by the Center between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to receive your meals.
If you would like to receive text alerts or emails warning you of scams targeting seniors, please call our office at 859-3555.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
