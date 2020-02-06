It is February, and we have a lot going on at the Senior Center: Bingo on Monday and Wednesday after lunch (Monday, Feb. 10, is sponsored by Season’s Hospice); exercise programs at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with an additional class at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday; Spanish Group on Thursday afternoons from 3-5:30 p.m.; Mahjong on Friday afternoons; nail care clinics on the second and fourth Tuesday and the third Friday; and our monthly Alzheimer’s Support Group on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. This is just a small sampling of what we offer; come in and find out what we have for you to enjoy (aside form a good lunch!)
The menu for the week of Feb. 5- 12 is as follows:
Feb. 5 – Chicken Cordon Bleu
Feb. 6 – Barbecued ribs
Feb. 7 – Meatloaf
Feb. 10 – Chili
Feb. 11 – Chicken-fried steak
Feb. 12 – Barbecued chicken
All meals include dessert, bread and milk. Substitutions are available for the main dish on most days. Our salad bar is not available on bank sponsored lunch days. All meals are subject to change without notice.
We appreciate the members of Church of Christ who delivered meals to our in-home clients last week. This week members of Marshfield Christian Church are delivering meals. Next week members of Temple Baptist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Lost keys: We have two sets of keys which have been left at the Senior Center. If you are missing a set, we might have them. Identify to claim.
Mark your calendars: April 30 will be our Ninth Annual Webster County Senior Resource Fair, brought to you by Seymour Bank, Sho-Me Power, and SeniorAge/Marshfield Senior Center. More information will follow closer to the date, but you will want to plan now to attend.
Programs at the Senior Center are brought to you by SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board and the Webster County Senior Citizen’s Services Fund Board. Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
