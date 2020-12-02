Did you know the senior center collects Best Choice UPC’s and the Helping Hands from Price Cutter? The UPC’s can be saved and dropped off at the senior center. The Helping Hands can be placed in the green container, so we receive them. These small acts can add up to a large addition to our budget. Thank you!
Looking for a great gift for uncle Joe or aunt Martha? Why not buy them lunch from the Senior Center? Just $35 will buy 10 lunches for a senior and $70.00 will buy 20 lunches. That’s enough for a weekday lunch for 4 weeks. How many seniors do you know who would love to get that gift in their stocking?! Buy for a friend, a relative — or just play Santa Claus and buy for an anonymous senior (or two)! It will be greatly appreciated.
Did you know that we accept contributions for our meals, (suggested contribution is $3.50), but no one is charged for the meal? And no one is turned away from receiving a meal due to inability to pay? That is why your “Christmas” contribution gift is so important to our programs. Thank you for caring for our seniors.
Once a month the Senior Center distributes a 35# commodity food box to low income seniors. If you would like apply (and meet income guidelines), please call the center at 417-859-3555.
The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will be holding a blood drive in the lower level of the Senior Center on Wednesday, Dec. 23 from 12:30 – 6:30 p.m. Call 417-227-5006 to schedule your appointment. Masks are required and will be provided if you do not have one. Receive a long sleeved T-shirt (while supplies last) and a chance to win a car! Watch this column and for flyers regarding this event and it will also be posted on Facebook.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/.
