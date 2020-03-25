Ever wonder who or what the Senior Center is? I thought now would be a good time to tell you how we came into being.
In 1965 the Older Americans Act was passed. This was to provide help to seniors 60 years of age and up to enable them to stay in their homes as long as possible. The money is distributed in our area through SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, which operates in 17 southwest Missouri counties. Our building itself is owned by a board made up of primarily seniors and leased to SeniorAge through the day. That means that all the meals and programs available at our Senior Center during the day are provided by SeniorAge AAA, in partnership with the Marshfield Senior Center Board. The food, the administrator’s and cook’s wages, and most of the utilities and equipment costs are paid for by SeniorAge.
Your contributions are vital to our success. Although we have a suggested contribution of $3.50 per meal, the actual meal costs are closer to $6 per meal when you count the food, utility and labor costs. That is why, although those under 60 are welcome to have lunch with us, we must charge them $6 per meal.
Some of the other programs provided by SeniorAge are Tax Counseling for the Elderly, Medicare Counseling, Nutrition Education programs, Chronic Disease Self-Management classes, Stress-Busters classes for the caregivers of those with dementia and Alzheimer’s, Arthritis Foundation and Walk with Ease exercise programs, entertainment and many other programs to help seniors. For those interested in the TCE program, the tax deadlines have been extended to July 15. We will resume our regular programs when the pandemic pandemonium dies down.
Come visit us; I am sure you will like what you find!
Although the center is closed to the public, the staff continue to work and our volunteers continue to deliver meals to our in-home clients during this time. Also, if you need a meal you can drive up to our kitchen door and tap your horn between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and we will bring one out to you.
We appreciate the members of Holy Trinity Catholic Church who delivered meals last week. This week we have an assortment of volunteers delivering meals. Next week members of Crossroads Evangelical Methodist Church will take a turn. Thank you to all who take time from your busy schedules to help deliver meals to our in-home clients.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
