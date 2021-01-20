The Marshfield Senior Center will not be doing taxes this year.
If you need them done and usually come to us, you may call the Strafford Senior Center, 417-736-9898; Southside Senior Center in Springfield (on S. Fremont near Mercy), 417-890-1313; SeniorAge Main Office on S. Fort, 417-862-0762; or Rogersville Senior Center, 417-753-7800.
Beginning in February, Grace will be replacing CoxHealth as our nail care provider. There will now be a $5 fee for this service — which is still a bargain! We will have a registered nurse performing the nail trimming and also looking out for your overall foot health. Please watch for further information on the services Grace offers in future columns.
We are offering a class called “Living with a Better You.” If you have any chronic condition or just want to learn how to live a better, healthier life, this class is for you. You can learn in the comfort and safety of your home because the class is virtual via Zoom. The classes begin on January 21 at 1 p.m. Call to sign up today at 417-868-9530.
SeniorAge is sponsoring online Bingo on Wednesdays. See the Facebook page for the links: www.facebook.com/senioragemo.
If you haven’t already, why not like and share our facebook page, www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenterSeniorAgeMo/.
