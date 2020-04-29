Here at the Senior Center we are so proud of our community partners. We know how blessed we are to live in such a giving community, especially at this difficult time, when so many are struggling. I want to give a shout-out to two organizations in our community who recently stepped up to help us out.
Danis Nickell and Shelter Insurance have joined to commit $1,250 to the Senior Center, and Chan Crooker and the Bank of Bolivar have given us $150. On behalf of SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging, the Marshfield Board, and all the seniors of Webster County who will be helped by these donations, I want to give a heartfelt "Thank you!"
Do you have a story to tell about sheltering in place during the coronavirus? We want to hear it! We are collecting memoirs from our seniors about their impressions/thoughts/feelings/struggles and triumphs during this unprecedented time in our history. Send us your stories; we want to preserve them.
We are starting a campaign to purchase a new, larger walk-in freezer. We are asking the community to help us in reaching our goal of $10,000. All of us have a senior in our family, and many of us have seniors who have benefited by the Senior Center. Won't you help us make a difference in their lives and those of future seniors by making a tax-deductible donation to the Senior Center and mailing it to PO Box 305, Marshfield? My cooks and I will greatly appreciate it — and so will the seniors we help. Thank you.
We want to thank all of the volunteers who continue to show up day after day to ensure the continuity of our service. We could not do what we do to feed our county’s seniors without their help.
Be sure to follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MarshfieldSeniorCenter/SeniorAgeMO/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.