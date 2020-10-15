On Sept. 23, the KFC team in Marshfield decided to pay it forward to Marshfield R-I Schools.
They prepared and delivered over 450 meals to the teachers and staff, as part of KFC's nationwide Back-to-School Buckets initiative.
"This initiative was announced on Aug. 13, as a way to celebrate teachers across the country who are returning to the classroom, whether virtually or in-person, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Peyton Klemm, account executive with Edelman.
Through this program, KFC U.S. donated one million pieces of chicken to its franchisees to fry up and deliver to educators within their local communities, according to Klemm.
The meals from the KFC team in Marshfield were delivered to the five Marshfield R-I school buildings, including Hubble Elementary, Webster Elementary, Shook Elementary, Marshfield Junior High School and Marshfield High School.
"It was a beautiful example of the community coming together and sharing their support," said Heather Sample, principal at Shook Elementary School. "We were so excited, too. Who doesn't like chicken, mashed potatoes and biscuits?"
Sample added, "Assistant Superintendent Mike Henry let us know early about it. He needed to know how many employees were in the building and things like that. It was kind of an out of the blue thing, but it was very sweet."
Christine Bommarito, who works in the front office at Marshfield High School, said, "We were really grateful. It was just an unexpected surprise. We got everything in the meal and you could choose from dark meat or white meat and the original or crispy recipe. It was just really nice."
