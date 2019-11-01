The Marshfield Rotary met Oct. 15 to hear a presentation by Pam Chapman from the Forgotten Initiative.
The Forgotten Initiative provides support to the Children's Division and foster families with a supply closet filled with baby supplies, school supplies, clothes, shoes, furniture, etc. A specific need that Chapman mentioned is $20 gas gift cards to provide to families needing gas money to make it to doctor/therapist/lawyer visits and other activities. The Rotary will be collecting such cards in November to provide to the Forgotten Initiative. For any members wishing to participate, please purchase a $20 gift certificate for fuel at a local gas station and bring it to a meeting in November, or you can give cash to Debbie and a board member will purchase a gift card.
The Oct. 22 speakers were Lisa Tindall and Terri Banks with the Webster County Health Unit. They gave us details about the upcoming Gobble Wobble. The Gobble Wobble is a 5K run/walk on Thanksgiving morning. The race begins at 8 a.m. at the Webster County Health Unit. All proceeds from the event go directly to the Backpack Programs of the five school districts in Webster County. Last year's event raised more than $6,300 for area schools. Event sponsorships range from $50 to $250. Registration fees to participate are $20 per adult, or $10 for ages 13-18. Children 12 and under are free. The first 225 paid registrations will receive a free Gobble Wobble T-shirt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.