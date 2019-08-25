The Marshfield Rotary Club met Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Members sang “Happy Birthday” to Don Stockton.
The speaker was District Governor for 6080 Paul Reinert. This year's Rotary theme is "Rotary Connects the World." Rotary's values are fellowship, integrity, leadership, service and diversity. There are three great attributes of Rotary: It is global with over 34,000 clubs all over the world, it is well organized and it is well funded.
The Rotary Foundation gave away $400 Million in grants last year, much of it to fund polio eradication, which was matched 2-to-1 by the Bill Gates Foundation. District 6080 has 51 Rotary Clubs in 11 areas. Marshfield Rotarian Amy Wilkerson is this area’s assistant district governor. The district has multiple experts available to help with Rotary matters like international project planning, membership initiatives, youth programs, etc.
DG Reinert has several goals for the district this year. He hopes that all Rotarians give at least $25 to the Rotary Foundation — and that those who can give more, will. He wants to see at least 70% of clubs achieve a District Citation, for membership numbers to be maintained, to increase the average per-member donations to Rotary Foundation, to increase the number of Paul Harris Society members and to increase the number of District members that attend the Rotary International convention.
District Conference will be in Springfield from April 17-19, 2020. There will be a connection event and recognition of awards on Nov. 9, 2019, in Warrensburg. Reinert encouraged Rotarians to "Embrace Change" — think outside of the box to find ways to get people involved.
Final thoughts: Rotary’s main international project is the worldwide eradication of polio, and we are incredibly close to making that happen. Did you know that the classic children’s game, Candy Land, was created to entertain children in polio wards?
