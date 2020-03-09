At the Feb. 27 meeting of the Marshfield Rotary Club, it was great to have Danny O’Neal back. We finally inducted Missy Montgomery and Cynthia Cole into membership. Welcome!
Our speaker this week was Beth Schulz about a meaningful new project to honor military veterans and raise money for the Marshfield Senior Center. Schulz is on the board of the Marshfield Senior Center. On June 13, which is the day before Flag Day, the Senior Center wants to fill the courthouse lawn with small American flags honoring veterans and active service members. There will also be a brief ceremony with patriotic music and possibly a flag retirement. Anyone who wants to honor a veteran or service member may purchase a flag for $5 to be placed on the lawn for the event. The flags will have color-coded tags to identify deceased veterans, living veterans and active-duty service members, with the name and military branch of each honoree. Proceeds will go to the Marshfield Senior Center.
In addition to being able to purchase the flags at the Marshfield Senior Center, Beth is reaching out to various civic organizations and businesses to also make the flag order forms available. There will be more news to come about this project in a series of articles in The Marshfield Mail.
For the next meeting, Judge Chuck Replogle is scheduled to speak to us about drug court.
