Amy Wilkerson was the speaker at the July 16 meeting of the Marshfield Rotary Club. Wilkerson, a member of Marshfield Rotary, gave an update on Rotary District 6080.
The new district governor this year is Paul Reinert, owner of Integrity Home Health. He’ll be visiting soon, although the date is still to be determined. Reinert has several goals for District 6080 this year, which include maintaining membership numbers from last year, having average Rotary Foundation giving of $150 per member, and having 75% of clubs in the district to receive a District Citation.
Wilkerson reviewed the citation requirements for our club and noted that receiving a District Citation should be attainable for us this year. The District Conference will be in Springfield on April 17-19. The Rotary International Conference will be in Honolulu June 6-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.