At our Aug. 20 meeting, we “sang” Happy Birthday to Jenny Garner and David Steward.
Our speaker this week was Julie Conway with Children’s Miracle Network. Conway explained that Cox Hospital has been a CMN hospital since the 1980s. It is one of 170 CMN hospitals nationwide. The local CMN covers 32 counties in Missouri and Arkansas. Referrals are accepted from doctors outside of the Cox network.
CMN had a budget of $2.3 million last year, which was spent on special pediatric medical equipment, lodging/travel expenses for families with a child in treatment, mobile medical unit and telemedicine programs for rural areas, preventative medicine and educational programs like “Never Shake a Baby” and helmet safety, and the “Child Life” program which helps children cope with the hospital experience with games, crafts and distraction devices.
CMN also pays for meals for family members staying with a child in the hospital. CMN joins with community partners like Walmart, Casey’s and other retailers and organizations to raise money. Marshfield Fire Department recently signed on as a fundraising partner. CMN served approximately 5,000 children from Webster County alone last year.
Our next speaker is scheduled to be club member David Steward. He’ll be giving us an update on Marshfield Schools. If you have any suggestions for future speakers or program topics, contact Debbie Wiese.
The September board meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 19, at noon at Smokey J’s (upstairs). All board members and committee chairs are strongly encouraged to attend. All club members are welcome.
