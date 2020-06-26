Lion President Joyce Jones opened the meeting at 6:25 p.m. with seven members in attendance. This is our first meeting since March 12 due to the effects of COVID 19. It had been 98 days since our last meeting.
Lion Kevin Cantrell served as Tail Twister and collected one happy dollar from himself. He was happy to finally have another Lions meeting and to those who could attend.
Lion Secretary read the March 12 minutes, which were approved as read. It was suggested that no one could remember what exactly happened that long ago to add to the minutes.
Lion Joyce attended the recent district Lions meeting. She noted a few of the new cabinet members and administration. There were several regional, state and national events that have been cancelled.
Lion Kevin noted the cancellation of the county fair. Though it was a very difficult decision, the Fair Board thought they made the best decision under the current circumstances. He also mentioned that the Lions Truck Pull is scheduled for Sept. 26.
Lion Kevin won the chance to pull for the blue tee of fame and fortune. Lady Luck laughed in his direction as he pulled a losing white tee. Lots of happy jeering from the membership ensued.
The meeting closed at 6:48 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.