There was no official business conducted at the regularly scheduled meeting Thursday. This week’s meeting is canceled so members can attend the Webster Electric Cooperative meeting.
The members of the Lions Club hope to see a large crowd at this Saturday's truck and tractor pull. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Webster County Fairgrounds. Proceeds benefit our Lions service projects for the betterment of the Marshfield community.
If you are interested in learning more about Lions Club, our next meeting will be Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Lions Club building at 210 Maple. We are happy to help you connect with a service organization that makes a difference in our community and throughout the world.
