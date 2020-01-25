Lion President Joyce Jones, fresh from her trip from California for the holidays, opened the meeting early at 6:20 p.m. with eight members and two guests.
Tail Twister Junior Nease collected happy dollars form several members: Lion Marlene was happy to be alive and in attendance; Lion Cindy was happy to be present; Lion Bart happy he celebrated his 25th anniversary at Missouri State University; Lion Jack was happy to be here; Lion Jr was happy to be here with one of his granddaughters and Lion Joyce was happy to be back in Missouri from her trip to California.
Members discussed the types of pies they would bring for the 5:30 p.m. auction to be held during the chili/soup supper.
Special guest Izzy Harrison attended the meeting. Ms. Harrison is a student at Southwest Baptist University and is one of the two Lions Scholarship recipients. She addressed the group and talked about her experiences at SBU and participating on their softball team. She is working on being admitted into the SBU Nursing program. She also mentioned that this summer she will be going on an SBU-sponsored mission trip to Greece. She agreed to come back to a future meeting to describe the trip.
Izzy Harrison drew out Lion Cindy’s ticket for the chance to draw for the blue tee. Lion Marlene did the honors for Lion Cindy and then pulled out a white tee. The game continues, and the number of white tees is getting very low. We are expecting a winner in the near future.
Meeting adjourned at 5:45 p.m.
