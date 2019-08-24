Lion President Joyce Jones opened Thursday’s meeting at 6:17 p.m. with eight members present.
Lion Tommy Owen served as the Tail Twister to collect fines and Happy Dollars. Lion Bill was happy to be here and that he has not fell; Lion Kevin was happy Lion Ruth was attending tonight; Lion Mary Brooks was happy to be in attendance; Lion Tommy was happy he attended the Branson-Hollister Pin Trading event; Lion John was happy he and his mom were in attendance and for the evening’s great meal; Lion Bart was happy both his daughters are at Missouri State University; Lion Jack was happy to be in attendance.
Lion Ron provided the Fair Grove nursing home a container to collect eyeglasses.
Lion Joyce announced the district meeting this Saturday.
The Christian County fundraiser has been re-scheduled.
The truck pool will be September 23rd and the golf tourney will be September 15th.
Lion Secretary read the previous minutes that were provided by the ever-dutiful Lion John Brooks. The minutes were accepted as read.
Lion Joyce pulled out the white tee to everyone delight but hers. The blue tee of fame is still up for grabs.
The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
