Lion President Joyce Jones opened Thursday's meeting at 6:30 p.m. with eight members present.
Happy dollars were collected from several attendees: Lion Ruth was happy someone unlocked the door; Lion Johny happy to be here with the good food and laughter; Lion Bill was happy for the great meal; Lion Bart was happy about the veterans programs at MSU and Lion Tommy was happy about the pin trading program at the lake.
Lion John Brooks read the previous minutes, as Lion Bart would have had trouble reading Lion John’s notes. The members roared their approval of the minutes.
Next Thursday the Marshfield Fire Department will be our featured program.
The President will provide a detailed report at the next meeting on all planned events for the next seven months.
The Christmas party will be held Dec. 7 at the clubhouse. Members should start planning now to attend to have their choice at the auction. Members can sign up for dinner options at the next meeting.
Lion Bart announced an invitation to the Wichita, Kansas, Downtown Lions Club's 100-year anniversary. Their celebration will be Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The Lions gave away about three five-gallon buckets of candy during the city Halloween program. The members distributing the candy thought the location on the square worked great.
Lion Bill won the opportunity draw for the blue tee on a ticket that was given to him. Controversy sprung up when he drew his own ticket. That was the extent of his luck as he pulled a white tee to the howls of the membership.
The meeting adjourned at 6:51 p.m.
