Marshfield Lions Club president Joyce Jones opened the Aug. 22 meeting at 6:32 p.m. with 10 members present.
Lion Kevin Cantrell made the Tail Twister rounds. Lions Bill and Jack were happy to be present to eat a good meal; Lion Joyce was happy to learn how to open her car hood; Lion Lionel was happy that his son is stable and doing better; Lion Ron was happy about his recent fishing trip; Lion Johny was happy about the wonderful meal; Lion Ruth was happy Lion Bart was on time this week; Lion Tommy was happy about the shrimp boil Lion Kevin made for dinner.
The minutes were read and accepted with corrections.
Lions Joyce and Jr will be collecting funds for the Sept. 21 truck pull.
Lion Ron collected a bag of glasses from Orscheln this week. Lion Kevin said the glasses we collected will be taken to Jefferson City for processing. We will get a count when they are delivered to Jefferson City.
Lion Ron talked about his recent fishing trip with the Missouri Department of Conservation. He mentioned how the club could work with the department to a similar program for Marshfield youth. He will bring information for the club to consider.
Lion Ron gave the 50/50 and Random Act of Kindness amounts.
Lion Bart had the chance for glory but failed to the task when he pulled the white tee. The game continues.
The meeting adjourned at 7:02 p.m.
