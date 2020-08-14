Lion Kevin Cantrell opened the Aug. 6 meeting at 6:30 p.m. with eight members present.
Several happy dollars were collected from the group.
Lion Secretary Bart Tibbs read the previous minutes. The minutes were accepted as remembered.
Lion Kevin mentioned that the September truck pull is on and he has collected several sponsorships.
Lion Ron Cole had the opportunity to draw for the blue tee and pulled the white tee.
Lion Bart Tibbs was provided with the $100 to give out for the Random Acts of Kindness. He will report back to the club when it is dispersed.
That meeting adjourned at 6:47 p.m.
Lion Shorty Jones opened the previous week’s meeting at 6:27 p.m. with six members and one guest. The members were happy to see Ms. Hudspeth and to hear that she was feeling better.
Lion Tommy “Sparky” served his Tail Twisting duties. He collected happy dollars from all members present.
The Lion secretary read minutes.
Lion Kevin gave a brief update for the Sept. 26 truck pull. The Lion secretary will submit a request for insurance.
Lion Tommy Owen was given the chance to pull out the blue tee. General rowdiness ensued at the sight of the white tee.
Meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.