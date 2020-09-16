Harvest Days is still set for this Friday and Saturday on the Marshfield square.
The following includes a schedule of the events:
Friday
12-7 p.m. — Vendors around the square
Saturday
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Vendors around the square
10 a.m. – noon — Car show
10 a.m. — Punkin’ chuckin’
12 p.m. — The Punches
2 p.m. — White Oak Revival
