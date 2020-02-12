Valentine's Day is the last day in his Marshfield City Building office for John Benson, who has served as City Administrator since 2016.
Benson, a rural Iowan who spent most of his professional life in the Kansas City area, is moving on to a new position as administrator of a much larger town, Beeville, Texas, located in the southern part of the Lone Star State.
While Benson is looking forward to new experiences, he said that he will miss Marshfield.
"We have more close friends here than we ever did in Kansas City," he said during an interview Thursday.
There's just something special about Marshfield, according to Benson.
During his time as city administrator, Benson said he realizes that a whole lot has been accomplished in a short time.
"When I look back, we've done a lot — and the key word is WE. It is not me," he said.
Benson said that a lot of the vision was already there for the accomplishments that have come about recently. "My job was more executing or carrying things out," he said. "I hope and pray that when I get to Beeville, Texas, the community members are as committed as ours have been."
Community buy-in is all important, according to Benson, who is a certified city planner with experience in a number of municipalities.
"The key to moving things forward is having a common vision," he said. "Credit for that goes to the mayor and board of aldermen."
It was the mayor and the aldermen who conducted vision-casting research twice in the community. Also on board were Webster County officials, the Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce, the school district, civic organizations and individuals. Benson even gave a nod to The Marshfield Mail as an interested and supportive civic body. Of course, GRO Marshfield and the Marshfield Area Community Foundation were essential to the city's growth plan as well.
When asked what accomplishment he was most proud of, Benson had a hard time coming up with an answer. It turns out he’s proud of different accomplishments for different reasons.
In regards to infrastructure projects, Benson is most enthusiastic about the construction of the second city interchange and the establishment of a city pool.
"The interchange is an obvious one," he said. "It's such a visible thing, and it's been worked on for 40-some years. It represents a community desire, need and want for over 40 years, and we were able to achieve that."
Benson said that the new interchange sets up the city for economic opportunities to help the city grow.
As for the pool, Benson is proud to have helped to establish a facility that will provide quality of life for local residents for years to come.
"It was a need, since the city closed the previous pool, but we're not just addressing a need. The pool itself is a cool pool," he said.
Benson said that the pool has "cool" features, thanks to visionary input from the parks and recreation committee, the mayor and the board of aldermen.
What's more, Benson said, the pool served as a launching pad for an indoor recreation center to come. "It was good foresight for the city to buy 40 acres," Benson said. "That opens up opportunities for the future of the city as well."
It's hard for Benson to separate the projects that have been undertaken during his time as administrator.
"I don't look at these projects as 'It's a pool' or 'It's an interchange,'" he said. "I see them as an opportunity for what they will help bring about in the future."
Also during Benson's time in his position, the city has improved the Marshfield water and wastewater systems — projects that he concedes are not as high profile, but that are necessary. "The water system improvements will allow for future growth, and wastewater treatment improvements do, too, indirectly," he said.
According to Benson, the unified vision of so many in the community (including the now-embattled mayor and board of aldermen) is what has brought so many good things into being.
"The mayor and I have had conversations," he said, "and we've said that these are great things, but they were achieved through a vision identified by vision-casting. The worst thing that could happen is that we do these things and then say, 'We’re done!'"
Benson said that as soon as a city takes that attitude, growth stops being proactive.
"I'm a believer that you have to have a plan and a vision, and you have to renew those," Benson said.
Luckily, the city has a plan for what comes next in the form of the Marshfield growth plan that is soon to be unveiled. "It identifies the next wave of plans that we've developed through the second round of vision-casting," Benson said.
It was not Benson's intention to leave Marshfield, but a few months ago, he was approached by a recruiter. He said at the time that he wasn’t interested, yet then began to think about how the Beeville position would put him closer to family. Several weeks back, he and his wife, Sheri Benson, decided that the move might be a good one for this point in their lives.
Benson would not have opted to leave a year before or a year after this point, he said; however, he feels that he is leaving the city at a time when Marshfield is in good shape, with major projects underway and the next wave of projects a little way in the future. Plus, Benson said, a lot of good people are dedicated to doing what is best for Marshfield.
"A lot of cities have silos," he said, meaning that there are the city, the chamber, the school district and other discrete areas of interest at work separately on their own projects. "Here, they're all interrelated with a common vision that the growth plan has created. That might be the biggest impact on Marshfield in the long term."
