Premier Choice Agency

The Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Oct. 20 for Premier Choice Agency, LLC. Premier Choice Agency LLC is a locally owned agency that provides insurance, tax, bookkeeping and payroll solutions for families and businesses all across Missouri. Pictured are Lorissa Ellis (Chamber board member), Dodi Brown, John Dittrich, CPA, Jonathan Matthews,

Nicole Herrera, founder and CEO of Premier Choices Agency, Nathan Bowen, Marilee Daugherity, Michelle Ward (Chamber board member) and Teresa Sampson (Chamber board member).

 Contributed photo

(0) comments

