The Marshfield Cruisers hosted its last car cruise-in for the year on Saturday, with about 100 vehicles in attendance.
The event was held at the Young's Shopping Center parking lot in Marshfield, where participants showcased their vehicles. Lynn and Marjie Hart of Niangua brought their 1995 C4 Corvette to the cruise-in.
"We have been to one or two car shows," said Hart. "I had to wax this vehicle when we got it. It took two coats of California Gold Carnauba Wax to get it done. There was no shine on it. We bought it on Sept. 29."
Howard Harvey, who displayed his 1933 purple Chevrolet, attended the event with his friend, Barbara Creed. He said he has had the vehicle for about two and a half years, but this is the first time he has shown it this year.
"I came down here last year," said Harvey. "I knew this was going to be the last one they were going to have for the year. I thought it was so nice, so I decided to come here and show my vehicle."
Bill and Linda Blazer coordinate the Marshfield Cruisers car cruise-in, but Blazer said the event originally started in 2010 with Melissa Brunner and her family.
"At the time, Melissa's family lived in Marshfield," said Blazer. "One day, she said, 'There is no reason why the sidewalks have to fold up in Marshfield on Saturday night. They actually started it up on the square. There was a few people who came out at the time. Then they moved away and Bill and I didn't want to let it die, so we just collected some names and it kind of grew from there."
From the square, the event moved to the Marshfield Center for one year, in order to attract more people, according to Blazer. The following year, in 2013, it transitioned to the Biggs Complex. By mid-2016, Ellis Young gave the Marshfield Cruisers permission to use the Young's Shopping Center.
"We really like using the Young's Shopping Center," said Blazer. "There's a lot more space to work with and it just works really well for us. The emphasis, of course, is on what it does for Marshfield. With our sponsors, it highlights some of the restaurants and businesses in Marshfield."
