SPRINGFIELD — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals, will hold a blood drive in Marshfield on Friday, June 5.
The event will take place from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Marshfield Lions Club community room at 210 W. Maple St.
CBCO has issued a critical appeal for all blood types. Reserves for all blood types are at less than normal levels, with many types at a less than one-day reserve level. After losing more than 3,000 donations in April, most mobile blood drives in May have been cancelled or postponed.
The continuing cancellations mean that mobile blood drives that can proceed become very important to local blood reserves, according to CBCO.
Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and keep a steady donor flow. To make an online appointment for this drive, go to https://donate.cbco.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/125298.
"While blood donors have done a great job giving at our donor centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital usage has really increased this month," CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “It is vitally important for donors in areas not directly supported by a fixed site donor center to give when the opportunity arises. Please remember that CBCO is the sole supplier to blood in our region and we need every local donation to stay local to help our friends and neighbors in need."
