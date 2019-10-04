You can't predict the future, but you can stay prepared in the event of an emergency.
The same can be said for farmers, livestock operations and hay production. During the Managing Risk with Livestock Insurance class on Thursday, Sept. 12, farmers learned about various services available to them regarding livestock protection. The class, which took place at the Webster County Extension Center, was organized by Lacey Stokes with Stokes Agency, Kevin Gubbels with InsureMyForage, and Kyle Whittaker, Webster County Extension Center county engagement specialist in ag business, agriculture and environment.
"People don't know what resources are out there to help them," said Stokes. "When I met Kyle at the Fourth of July fireworks at the fairgrounds, he had a booth right across from me and he saw my poster that said 'Pasture, Rangeland, Forage,' and told me we needed to work together and do something."
The class covered Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) insurance, Livestock Forage Program (LFP), Pasture, Rangeland, Forage (PRF), Margin Protection Program (MPP), Livestock Gross Margin (LGM) and Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP). With LRP, it offers livestock producers a way to manage risk associated with market price volatility, but it but does not protect against other perils, such as disease or death. LRP insurance allows a producer to provide coverage for their herds on a per head basis. According to information from the Hudson Insurance Group, because of its flexibility, cattle producers can choose when to buy coverage, the length of coverage (based on the insurance offerings), the number of head to be covered (up to the maximum), the target weight of the livestock at the end of the coverage period and the coverage price (based on the insurance offerings).
"We do LRP insurance," said Stokes. "If you’re interested in getting coverage or want to know how you can get it, you can call our office. We can tell you exactly when to come in and what you need to bring when you come in. We would need to know how many acres you’re trying to insure, if you do livestock mortality, which is something we do, as well, and how many heads of cattle you have or how many cattle you have that are about to have babies."
In addition to LRP, Stokes said they do PRF protection, which was developed by the United States Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency. It mitigates drought risk for forage and livestock producers, according to the University of Missouri Extension Center. For Missouri, PRF insurance is based on a rainfall index and provides coverage when the precipitation in an area declines from its long-term, historical norm.
"PRF has been available in Missouri since 2009," said Stokes. "It can cover grazing or hay, but hay producers can only choose one per the acres that they are choosing. The deadline for purchasing this insurance is November 15."
Stokes has owned Stokes Agency since January. It opened at 50 York Drive in Marshfield, but moved to its new location at 107 N. Clay Street in July. According to Stokes, she partnered with Gubbels from InsureMyForage, a company based in Norfolk, Nebraska. She has been with InsureMyForage since July.
"I actually contacted Kevin’s office looking for livestock mortality," said Stokes. "Since then, they said, 'Let's partner in this and do that,' so here we are. I guess you could say he’s kind of my boss, but he’s very knowledgable and helpful."
Stokes added she hopes to provide even more classes to educate not only farmers, but community members about the resources available through her business.
