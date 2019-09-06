For individuals who want to manage their risk and stay ahead of “Mother Nature” or reduce loss from low cattle prices or low milk prices, knowing what insurance options are available and what federal programs exist to help is essential.
A "Manage Your Risks" class will meet for one session this Tuesday and will focus on Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), Pasture, Rangeland & Forage insurance (PRF), Dairy Revenue Protection (DRP), the Market Facilitation Program (MFP) and other risk management tools.
Managing your risks in a bad situation can reduce profit loss and stress. This is why the Webster County University of Missouri is offering this class at the Webster County Extension Center, 800 S. Marshall St., Marshfield. The cost is $10 per person, and a meal will be provided by Stokes Agency.
To register for the class, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044 or visit the office in person.
Class attendees will learn how to manage risks and reduce loss through evaluating their insurance needs and determining if they need additional tools to reduce their risks and remain profitable during difficult times.
University of Missouri Extension programs focus on the high-priority needs of Missourians to improve lives, communities and economies by providing relevant, responsive and reliable educational solutions. MU Extension programs are open to all. More information on this topic is available online at http://extension.missouri.edu.
