Harvinder Bains, owner of Country Express, 785 W. Jackson St., Marshfield, knows his store is lucky, having sold prizewinning lottery tickets in amounts up to $88,000. He called The Mail May 6 to report that a woman bought a $1,000 ticket in his store the Sunday before, then turned right around and bought a $10,000 ticket that day. "She told me I was her lucky charm,” Bains laughed. (The winner wished to keep her name private for security reasons.) Store clerks Wendy Goodwin and Machon Stack both said they love selling winning tickets. "It's amazing,” Goodwin said. "It puts a smile on your face to know you sold a winning ticket.” And Stack agrees. “I see a lot of winners,” she said.
