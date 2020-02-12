The Marshfield Rotary Club held its annual Romance Raffle Saturday at the Marshfield Community Center. The event, which is the major fundraiser of the Rotary, provides Valentine's-style food and fun for area couples, while also funding such programs as "Don't Meth With Me," a drug-deterrent program in area schools. About a hundred raffle items were offered by local businesses and bid upon by participants.
Love (and competition) is in the air at the Rotary Romance Raffle
