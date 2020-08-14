On Aug. 4, Worshipful Master Dave Bagdonas of Strafford Lodge 608, in conjunction with the Cruisers Unit of Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Temple, University Lodge 683, Hazelwood Lodge 459, Plato Lodge 469, Mount Olive Lodge 439, Missouri Ridge Runner Scottish Rite Club and the Masonic Home of Missouri, presented checks totaling $4,000 to Barney Crawford, executive director of the Fair Haven Children's Home.
Crawford was very grateful for the donation and said, "At this time of year, this will go a long way in helping buy coats, backpacks, haircuts and school supplies for these children."
