POINT LOOKOUT — Kandice Riley of Rogersville was chosen as second runner-up and Lindy Fraker of Strafford was chosen as third runner-up and Miss Congeniality in the College of the Ozarks 2019 Homecoming Coronation Ceremony on Oct. 31. This year’s theme was Hard Work U.: Stay True.
Mikayla Nix of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, was crowned Miss Hard Work U.
Fourteen student clubs and organizations nominated candidates for Miss Hard Work U. The candidates worked together as a group, along with students from Hollister Star School, on a project to set up lockers filled with inspirational pictures and writing, gifts, and helpful items so that young girls will receive assistance with clothes and personal items.
Votes by the student body and one-on-one interviews went into a cumulative assessment of the top 10 candidates. A panel of judges selected the top five, based on their graded essays and overall stage presence. These candidates answered onstage questions during the Coronation Ceremony. The judges crowned Miss Hard Work U. and her court based upon the previous culmination of scores and the impromptu Q & A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.