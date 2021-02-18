They have hosted several community outreach events over the years, but every Friday they meet at the Common Grounds Coffee and Cafe in Strafford.
It's all part of what Kat Williams calls "Farming Fridays," which earned its name because the area they serve is a farming community.
"Farming Fridays started out in Marshfield," she said. "We moved it to Strafford. One of our members, Lisa Jones, suggested the name when we first started that group."
Williams, who directs the groups in the Farming Fridays events, is the owner of Courageous Business Connect, a networking organization that bring like minded business people together to build relationships.
"Courageous Business Connect started June 19 of 2018," she said. "We wanted to do networking different than any other one out there. We are an open networking group and we don't have an attendance policy."
Williams added, "We start their meetings with an affirmation and end it that way. We are a community of people who want to help each other. We believe in honesty, integrity and the golden rule."
The group has hosted several community events over the years, including giving away turkey dinners for single parents.
"On Thanksgiving, we came together as a group and gave out 11 Thanksgiving dinner baskets to single families," said Williams. "It started with just single mothers, but a couple of people asked me about single fathers, so we gave nine single mothers and two single fathers baskets full of everything that it takes for a full Thanksgiving dinner."
Williams said they are currently teaming up with Jacob's Ladder Solutions in Springfield in March.
"It is a hospice care place and they have a few things that they are in need of, so we are coming together to meet a need as a group."
As for the group, she noted, "I enjoy connecting people together and we're always looking for more to join us."
The Farming Fridays event is held from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Common Grounds Coffee and Cafe in Strafford.
