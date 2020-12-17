The best way to spread Christmas cheer is through monologues, dancing and singing loudly for all to hear! According to the Marshfield Community Theatre, it's Holly Jolly (Virtual) Holiday Show will be available free of charge Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
MCT will be accepting donations the evening of the show so viewers can still support the work that has gone into making the show a reality. Due to COVID restrictions this year has brought MCT and other performance groups, the cast opted to film their holiday show performances to air through its website, Facebook, YouTube channel.
Entertainers slotted for the event are local talents Denise Tyson, Crystal Hilton, Michael Payne accompanied by John Russ, Sophie Gregoroski & Travis Harper, Dana Okerman, Chloee McCellan, Kevin Wright and an appearance by the MCT Education dance troupe.
"We had to cancel our youth performances of Frozen, Jr. and postpone our summer musical MAMA MIA! to 2021," said MCT Marketing Lead Kelby Lorenz. "We also made some big changes to our haunted house to do everything possible to keep you safe. While we're still standing, the year has definitely taken a toll."
MCT has rebranded, donning a new logo and launching its education department and Spotlighters program despite the challenges of navigating COVID.
"We've grown so much in 2020, that led us to create a new visual identity that pays respect to our history but features modern trends to make sure we stay flexible for the future," Lorenz said. "We are still your theatre with heart."
To watch the Holly Jolly Holiday Show and support MCT, visit marshfieldtheatre.org or search Marshfield Community Theatre on Facebook or Youtube.
