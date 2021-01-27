Deanna Chapman, a senior at Marshfield High School and a part-time student at Ozarks Technical Community College, received the award for the Council for Art Education’s Youth Art Month flag competition.
"Two things make this exceptional besides the fact that Deanna's was chosen," said Tina Hyde, art teacher at Marshfield High School. "One, her design (a different one) was also chosen when she was a sophomore so this is the second time she is receiving this award. Two, she did every bit of this on her own."
For the competition, designs needed to have images that represented the state and art, images that represented the theme ("The Power of Art") and use words Youth Art Month or use the YAM logo.
"We were talking about Deanna’s first design," said Hyde. "She said she could do so much better now. I told her that it's a recurring competition and she jumped on it. She has gotten really good at the computer design and especially Adobe Illustrator."
Chapman is currently co-president of the Marshfield High School National Art Honor Society. Hyde said she has come a long way, not only in her art skills, but also as an individual.
"I met Deanna as a sophomore in my foundations class, she was a sullen, depressed teenager," said Hyde. "I saw her talent and invited her to join my National Art Honor Society. I was met with a sullen, 'Why?' I just said, 'Because you have talent and I think you'd enjoy it.' She joined and has just blossomed! She is currently co-president of the club and has recently put in over 25 hours on the sets of the fall musical. Deanna has continued to take classes with me and got into the OTC program as a junior and is just killing it and loving it there! She’s not sure what she wants to do, but I have no doubt it will be in art."
Chapman's flag will be displayed at the National Art Education Association Convention in Chicago in March. She will also receive art supplies and an invitation to attend the ceremony in Jefferson City. The winning design will be displayed on the YAM website, included in the state documentation for national review and other recognition opportunities.
