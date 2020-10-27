On October 13, Ozarks Food Harvest received a 67,000-pound donation of protein and vegetables today from McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. to help families struggling with hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.
McDonald’s donated more than 21,000 pounds of chicken tenders and 6,000 pounds of its southwest vegetable blend, while Tyson Foods, Inc. donated 40,000 pounds of chicken breast filets. The donation is valued at over $113,000 and will help provide more than 55,000 meals through Ozarks Food Harvest’s network of 270 food pantries and meal programs.
“Throughout this pandemic, we know firsthand how important it is to have access to necessities, such as food,” said Chip McGeehan, McDonald’s local owner/operator. “Local McDonald's owners and operators across the greater Ozarks area were excited to partner with Tyson to provide nourishment and hope with this donation of just over 60,000 pounds of protein.”
Protein-rich foods are one of the most-requested items from Ozarks Food Harvest’s food pantries and feeding sites. As 1 in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults struggle with food insecurity in the Ozarks, The Food Bank continues to distribute record amounts of food each month to make sure families don’t have to choose between food and other basic necessities.
"These generous donations of protein and vegetables are such a wonderful gift," said Bart Brown, Ozarks Food Harvest president/CEO. "McDonald’s and Tyson have supported so many families facing hunger during the past 12 years with their donations, and for that, we are extremely grateful."
McDonald’s and Tyson Foods, Inc. have supported Ozarks Food Harvest since 2008. McDonald’s has hosted multiple fundraisers to help provide more than 276,000 meals and Tyson has donated more than 486,000 pounds of chicken.
