The 4 County Thrift Store and Food Pantry has just received some new refrigeration capacity, thanks to local dairy farmer, Ashlee Letterman. The industrial-grade refrigeration unit was provided through a Community Relief Grant set up by Midwest Dairy, an organization representing 6,500 dairy farm families throughout the Midwest.
"We are so fortunate to receive the community relief grant, and we are thankful that Ashlee applied for it," stated Nicholas W. Inman, founder of the thrift store and pantry. “This unit will help keep the families our food pantry serves stay nourished with dairy and other perishable items during this unprecedented time."
The 4 County Thrift Store and Food Pantry has been serving the residents of Webster, Dallas, Laclede and Greene counties since it opened in July of 2014. It is a ministry of the Elkland Independent Methodist Church and is located at 75 Elkland Road.
