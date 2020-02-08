Security Finance offers a new option for installment loans in Marshfield. Located 1100 Spur Drive, Suite 160, the company also offers tax assistance, with refund loans of up to $6,000. Cutting the ribbon on Security Finance is Shawna Bashor, manager (with scissors), alongside Jamie Obernuefermann (center) of the company. With them from left are Marshfield Area Chamber of Commerce representatives Kim Clift, Kasey Mathews and Laura Shepherd.
