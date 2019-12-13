Lion President Joyce Jones opened the last meeting of the year Thursday at 6:15 p.m. with nine members present.
Lion Kevin Cantrell served as the tail twister and made the rounds for any possible fines and happy dollars. There were only a few happy Lions in attendance this evening.
The Lion secretary read the previous minutes. Club members approved the minutes as read.
The Lion president reminded everyone about Saturday’s Christmas party and auction. Members should be at the clubhouse at 5 p.m. to prepare for the 6 p.m. Christmas dinner. Bring your auction items and prepare for a lot of fun.
The Lion members serenaded Lion Lionel Hudspeth with a roaring rendition of "Happy Birthday" to celebrate his 82nd birthday.
Lion Jack Cosby was tapped to provide the $100 Random Acts of Kindness award. He will report on the donation when we next meet.
Lion Kevin Cantrell picked for the blue tee this week. Luckily for the other members, he pulled out a white tee. The game continues.
The meeting adjourned at 6:36 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.