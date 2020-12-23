A small band of cheerful community members came together to spread some Christmas cheer Saturday night in Marshfield.
This first-ever caroling group sang Christmas tunes for different neighbors and residents.
Eric McCall and her family organized the activity. The idea began with a Christmas movie they were watching.
"In the movie, these people are going around the town caroling," said McCall. "My husband looked at me and said, 'You know, they still did that when I was a kid.' That got me to thinking, what better time to try to do something like this and now especially when a lot of our community is in quarantine and stuck at home like our residents that are at nursing homes or the assisted living facilities?"
McCall said she decided to throw it together to see if anybody would be interested in doing it.
"I figured we all could socially distance from one another in our own home groups," said McCall. "If they weren't comfortable with standing out and about singing, then people could do it from their cars."
They worked on a route, asked about suggested neighborhoods and a song list. They met up at the old Price Cutter parking lot and distributed the route and song list.
"I just felt like this is the best time to do this considering the state of our world," said McCall. "What better time to try to spread some cheer than now? It isn't much, but hopefully, we can spread some cheer in this cheerless world right now. I, for one, am no singer, but I'm gonna do this. Why not?"
McCall said they had nine people show up to the first-ever event, which wasn't as many as she hoped, but she added it was still a good time.
"We had a lot of fun," she said. "We were small, but mighty. We got to sing for some residents at Marshfield Care Center. They seemed to love it. One gentleman was waving and tapping his hand to the beat. I hope we brought some cheer to them."
McCall said they plan on making this an annual event and look forward to it next year.
"Hopefully, COVID won’t impair [it] moving forward," she said. "It’ll be a little better organized. We all really had fun, though!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.