From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., families can get weekly meals from Life360 Community Services (LCS), a nonprofit organization that feeds kids and provides jobs, housing and other services.
"Families with children ages 0 to 18 years old can pick up the meals," said David Bull, LCS site director for Conway. "There's no charge, and it's open to families in Webster County, too. They don’t have to have children that attend Conway schools."
The meals consist of a gallon of milk and a bag of food. Items in the meals contain each of the basic food groups, including a vegetable, fruit, grain, meat and dairy product. Jeremy Hahn, LCS executive director, said the United States Department of Agriculture gives them guidelines as far as nutrition requirements and quantities of food.
"We have been working with the USDA for about five years now," said Hahn. "It's a great partnership to feed the children and families during this time of crisis."
Hahn explained the LCS tries to feed as many children as possible, based on the school's population. LCS serves 29 different school districts in southern Missouri. Since the crisis started, Hahn said they have upped their game and have 350,000 meals every week. He added while volunteers have been steady, they are always looking for more.
"The amount of time it takes to put bags together has been one of the challenging factors," said Hahn. "With the weekly meal plan, it's more labor intensive and requires more volunteers. We had some Head Start workers in Springfield who lost their jobs and asked if they could help. It was great to see them want to help us out, even with all the things going on in their own lives."
Through its summer food service program, the USDA provided a grant to reimburse LCS to purchase the food, according to Hahn. It’s also through donations from businesses and other organizations that helps LCS continue to serve communities.
"We are covered through generous donors, such as Plum Organics and Tyson Foods," said Hahn. "It takes donations to keep refrigerators running and the van on the road. Also, Life360 church generously donates what it has to accomplish our mission."
Life360 Community Services prepares meals for the after-school feeding program for school districts in Missouri, including Conway, Niangua, Seymour and others.
"Life360 Community Services does after-school feeding programs, as well as other services to children and families in the area," said Bull. "We also do housing for kids coming out of the foster care system. We help them get housed and transferred from foster system to adulthood, so we do a number of things through our charity. LCS is a branch of the Life360 church, but we work with government agencies on different grants and businesses."
To pick up food, families are asked to identify the name and age of the child. Each child will receive a week's worth of meals, plus additional meal components. Bull said there are no special criteria for families to receive food, but he does ask they do not collect more than once per week.
"I know there are other sites that are open," said Bull. "Some schools are doing the one meal, like breakfast or lunch. With this, it’s a one-week supply, so this is totally different. They can get the meal from the school, but also come to this, as well."
Food distribution began in Conway last Monday, according to Bull. On Wednesday, 240 meals were packaged for distribution. For the Conway location site, Bull said what they need the most is drivers to help deliver the food.
"For volunteers, we have to keep it limited to five or six people," said Bull. "Right now, we are doing good staff wise; we just need people who would like to pick up and deliver."
Bull added they hope to work with Conway schools to coordinate bus routes, so they can deliver meals to families who cannot travel to the school. Samantha VanWyhe, one of the volunteers on the distribution site, serves as a youth pastor at Life360 Church in Conway and helps with the after-school feeding program at the elementary and high school buildings.
"I never thought we would be able to do something like this, but it's really nice to know our group and others will come and pick up for multiple families," said VanWyhe. "It's cool to see the community supporting each other."
The food distribution site is located at the Conway High School, 726 W. Jefferson Ave., Conway, on the east entrance of the cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.