It takes patience, a service-above-self attitude and good observation skills to do what the Webster County Sheriff’s Office does.
Sheriff Roye Cole said there’s no simple answer as to what they do. The basic duties of the office include to protect citizens’ rights, run the jail and try to establish peace by enforcing state statutes.
"We have a patrol division, an investigation division, a bailiff division responsible for courthouse security, a transport division that moves inmates from one place to another," said Cole. "That’s kind of the sheriff's office. We have a school resource officer division. Marshfield, Seymour, Rogersville and Fordland all have commissioned officers. Two of them are not employees, but they are all commissioned as deputies. Some of them are employees and some of them are just deputies, so we’re helping the schools any way we can. We do prevention from rehabilitation. Anything that is good, we try to do it."
Cole explained he became interested in the field when he was 16 years old. He and five other people completed the Rogersville Cadet Program. That was his first experience with active law enforcement work.
"I was riding on my bicycle with my radio in a police uniform and just helping," said Cole. "That meant something to me. Now, I didn’t know I was going to be the sheriff. I never even dreamed that big. I was just hoping to be a police officer one day. I never thought I would serve as a sheriff."
After Logan-Rogersville High School, Cole attended and graduated from Ozark Technical Community College. He built furniture for a while before he worked as a security guard at Drury University in Springfield, where he and his wife, Amanda, graduated with their degrees. In 2011, Cole finished his master’s degree in business administration.
"While I was a security guard at Drury, I was learning little tricks along the way," said Cole. "I went to the Police Academy there, and then I started working as a volunteer for Greene County as a defensive patrolman. I was a volunteer and unemployed. I did that until technically I was elected, but I was really active there for three or four years."
After graduation, Cole handled child abuse neglect and delinquency cases as a deputy juvenile officer with the 30th Circuit Court, under Judge John W. (Bill) Sims, who retired as the 30th Circuit Court judge in 2012.
"I thought it was interesting to stand in a courtroom and actually argue and present evidence in front of a judge," said Cole. "How many people in a civil position get to do that, you know, juvenile officers in children’s division? That’s kind of a neat thing. We took one to the Supreme Court. It was a case law on hearsay and we won."
Working in the courthouse educated Cole about the courts and the legal process. In 2008, he was elected as sheriff of Webster County. Since then, Cole said he’s been trying to take small positive steps every day.
"We've spent a lot of money on training," said Cole. “We've worked very hard to make the Webster County Sheriff's Office a career and not a job. Right now, we train everyone and we lose them to other municipalities because they pay more or have more benefits. We’re trying to make the sheriff’s office or anywhere in the county a career. That’s the goal we’re working towards because that will provide a greater service to the community.”
With the focus on first responders, Cole said the biggest part of their routine is fighting sex crimes. In these kind of scenarios and other cases like it, he explained it's difficult sometimes because he has to talk to someone on a challenging level.
"Your goal isn't to express your feelings to someone, but to get the truth out of them about what happened," said Cole. "Most people don’t communicate that way. They're either listening for a message or they’re trying to communicate a message. We’re trying to get to the truth of something. That requires a combination of listening and logical thinking and what’s the best way to get them to tell the truth."
In investigations, Cole said to get to the truth, it’s a matter of what officers know and understanding how the interview process works, but that doesn’t come from the police academy alone.
"You have to get out into the field to have a better understanding of how things go," said Cole. "That’s something you just don’t learn from going to the police academy. Several cases I've worked has taught me the interrogation process and not giving too much away to suspects.”
To become an officer, Cole said it’s just under a year to complete the police academy. For full-time, it takes six months of training in the academy and nine months for part-time. Cole has taught at the police academy for Drury University for three to four years now.
"They needed me because they started a satellite campus in Lebanon," said Cole. "I started working there and then they made a Springfield one."
There are 18 commissioned police officers in the Sheriff’s Office. Cole explained 10 of those positions are patrol officers. Some are investigators, while others deliver civil process forms to individuals. He said some people are insecure about that part of his office’s role, but department members do not read civil process documents and are only responsible for giving them out.
Regarding what he enjoys about his job, Cole said he loves the feeling of being needed in his office and in the community. He said the moment he walks in, there’s always something to do.
"I love being able to solve a lasting problem and help resolve an issue," said Cole. "I love our employees. I love our staff because I walk in every day and they’re always busy. Every time I walk in, it’s a madhouse, and before I can ever get to my desk and turn on my computer to check my emails, I’m hit with dozen of questions. I go drop my kids off at school and come to work. I start returning calls from the schools to here and I'm on the phone the whole time. When I get to the sheriff’s office, I walk right in the door and then I’m bombarded with questions. There's just a line right outside of my door, but it feels good to be needed."
