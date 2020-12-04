"Whenever we hear of a family who needs some help, we donate quilts," said Diane Whitwer of The Helping Hand Club.
Once a month, the club meet in the homes of other members and make quilts.
"If there is a fire or other natural disaster, we give a quilt to each member of the family," said Whitwer. "We occasionally have a raffle to raise funds for a particular project."
The Helping Hand Club started in 1936. Members worked on any sewing projects each one had to do, according to Whitwer. There was also a quilting Group at Immanuel Lutheran church. As years progressed, the groups combined and called themselves the Helping Hand Club.
"We moved into the Immanuel Church Basement for convenience. Many mothers brought their children with them," said Whitwer. "We have donated quilts to schools for their fundraisers, too. Our main source of income is quilting or tying quilts for others."
Frequently, someone will donate a quilt top that the group can put in a lining and backing. Club members make quilts of all sizes and donate them. Quilting is a year around project.
"During the course of a year, we quilt about 25 blankets and tie another 25 or more," said Whitwer. "We accept donations of fabrics and thread and we are always in need of new quilters."
Years ago, members met once a month, but demand is so great that they now quilt three times a week (Monday, Wednesday and Thursdays) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
"You can come for the day or just for a few hours," said Whitwer. "People bring their own lunches and many times members will bring enough to share with everyone."
For more information, call Bertha Terry at 417-589-3271 or Leona Medlock 417-589-3988.
The ladies in the Helping Hand club are wonderful. I have received get well cards from them several times while I was ill or hospitalized. They have also quilted a couple of quilts for me.
