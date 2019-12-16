The Webster County University of Missouri Extension in Marshfield is holding a country cured ham workshop for youth and adults Jan. 7 and 11.
Before refrigeration, many Missourians cured hams and pork bellies as a method of preserving food. Country cured hams are not cooked, just preserved, as the combination of salt, sugar and other spices preserves the meat without refrigeration. Country cured hams may bring back fond memories for older people but may be an acquired taste for younger people. Smoke houses were a common fixture on many farms and rurual homes prior to refrigeration. The smoke houses were not used to actually cook the meat but to give the preserved hams a smoke flavor.
Ham selection and the correct amount of cure applied is key to your success when curing hams. Those attending will learn how the curing and aging process works; in addition participants will learn how to smoke and prepare a country-cured ham for exhibiton or a meal. Many youth have opportunities to exhibit cured hams at local, district and state fairs during the summer. A country-cured ham makes an excellent 4-H/FFA project and a great meal for everyone.
The workshop is Tuesday, Jan.7, from 4 to 9 p.m. or Jan. 11from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those registering for the workshop should choose the day and time that works for them. Everything will be supplied, and everyone will leave with a ham ready to hang in an unheated building with good ventilation so the curing process can take place. Participants will also be given instructions on the aging process and how to smoke the ham for flavor.
To register for the classes, or for more details, contact the Webster County Extension office at 859-2044, or visit the office in person.
