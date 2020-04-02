Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints formed a constant line of cars going through the drop-off /pick-up to swap completed masks for kits to make more at the LDS church in Springfield Wednesday. Deanna Carpenter, a service missionary of the church, and a group of volunteers had medical-grade fabric left over after a JustServe.com project making emergency warming sacks for use by emergency services and for the homeless. Then along came the coronavirus crisis, and with it came a new service opportunity. The current goal is to make 30,000 masks. Hundreds of volunteers prepared mask kits for distribution and finishing. The first major wave of finished masks was delivered by the volunteers who arrived in their cars on Wednesday to drop off their completed masks and pick up the next batch of kits. The Facebook group page "Ozarks Face Masks for Hospitals-sewing," has about 1,400 members, and more details can be found at the site.
