Members of the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program and the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office came together to connect with the community on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Conway City Park.
The event served as an opportunity for community members to meet Deputy Matt Fredrick of the Laclede County Sheriff's Office, learn about the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program and get some candy.
"In August, we usually have the National Night Out, so this was our version of that event," said Fredrick. "COVID was hitting pretty hard in August and we knew there wasn't much going on for the children in October, so we assumed this would be a good opportunity for us to come together and do something and tell people about the Neighborhood Watch Program."
Fredrick has been a deputy with the Laclede County Sheriff's Office for three years now. As a deputy, he is in charge of the Conway District, which includes Conway, Phillipsburg and Morgan.
"I just want to give back to the community," said Fredrick. "We like working with folks and this is a great way to do it."
The Conway Neighborhood Watch Program was started by the Laclede County Sheriff's Office in 2017, according to Fredrick. Community members can post information and tips to the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program Facebook page to help others stay alert.
"It's a partnership with our local areas because we have a big interest in folks wanting to see what’s going on in the community," said Fredrick. "We only have the handful of deputies that we have, so we can't be everywhere, but the communities see what’s going on. That information is between them and us, but we’ve been able to solve a lot of the cases that we’ve had, thanks to the community."
Common crimes in Laclede County include property crimes and theft, according to Fredrick, who said that’s a result of drugs in the area.
"We have a lot of folks that aren’t working," said Fredrick. "It's not because they can’t get a job. They’re just in a place where they choose not to work and they might not be making good choices. In order to keep going forward with the choices they make, they need money and a quick and easy way to do that is steal from the people who are working."
Fredrick graduated from the Drury University Law Enforcement Academy in Springfield and came to the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office in 2018. Laclede County Sheriff David Millsap said Fredrick was eager to start working for their office.
"On day one of the Police Academy, Matt told me he wanted to work for me," said Millsap. "I met him while teaching a class at Drury University's Law Enforcement Academy. He was the class speaker during graduation. We knew we had a winner when we got Matt."
Millsap said Fredrick has been an asset to the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program and the Conway district in general. With the community event on Saturday, he added, "This was an idea of Matt’s and the Conway Neighborhood Watch Program. They meet on a regular basis at least once every couple of months. This gives us an opportunity for people to see us in a different light. We have a lot of support in Laclede County for law enforcement, so all those negative things you see nationally doesn’t exist in our area. One of the reasons is stuff like that. It’s because the people know the deputies and appreciate the work that they do. In turn, we appreciate serving the community."
Residents can contact Fredrick through the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office by calling 417-532-2311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.