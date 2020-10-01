Otto Spangenberg, from the Knights of Columbus Council 10844, and Claire Admire, from Holy Trinity Catholic Church, presented Choices Pregnancy Center with a check for $500 on Sept. 21.
The funds were raised during the Knights of Columbus Council 10844 antique gun raffle.
Choices Pregnancy Center is a nonprofit organization committed to helping pregnant women and their families through education, encouragement and equipment.
